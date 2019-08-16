Teenager left with ‘deformed’ ear after piercing at Wakefield store

A mother is calling for new laws around piercings after she says her daughter was left disfigured by an ear piercing.

Nina Burkinshaw took her daughter, Taylor, for a cartilage piercing, in the top of the ear, at Claire’s, in Trinity Walk Shopping Centre, back in June.

But just days later, Taylor, 14, was rushed to hospital, where her family were informed she had developed a pseudomonas infection and would need emergency surgery.

Nina said: “They shouldn’t be piercing kids’ ears with a gun and shattering cartilage.

“Just when I thought it was over she’s now left with a deformed ear.

It looks like somebody’s cut it with a pair of scissors.

“She’s very upset, she’s now in a position where she won’t put her hair up.

“She thinks people are looking at it.

“I had trouble getting her to school because she says people are looking at it.”

Nina wants to see an age restriction put in place for piercings, particularly those such as helix piercings which carry a higher risk.

She said she had heard that it was safer to have the piercing carried out with a needle, but staff at the store had assured her it was safe to pierce the cartilage with a gun.

She said: “Claire’s as an accessories shop fine, but Claire’s as a piercing I don’t think it should be happening.”

While some stores may have their own rules, there is no legal age restriction on piercings in the UK.

A spokesperson for Claire’s said: “We were very concerned to hear about the escalation of Miss Birkinshaw’s infection.

“Customer wellbeing and safety is always our main priority.

“Infection is a risk with any piercing, and we provide very detailed aftercare procedures as part of the piercing process and review those procedures with each customer to reduce the risk of infection.

“The instrument itself applies smooth gentle pressure to pierce but does not touch the ear.”

The spokesperson added: “Furthermore, the instrument is cleaned thoroughly with medi-wipes before each procedure.”