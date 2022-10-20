The collision happened on Kirkby Road at the junction with Springwell Court in Hemsworth

The collision happened at 10.35pm on Saturday, October 8, on Kirkby Road at the junction with Springwell Court in Hemsworth and involved a Honda motorbike and a silver Vauxhall Agila car.

The Vauxhall was attempting a u-turn in the road when it was in collision with the motorbike, which was travelling in the opposite carriageway in convoy with other bikes.

The 18-year-old male rider of the Honda was taken to hospital with serious head injuries.