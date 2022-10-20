News you can trust since 1852
Teenager rushed to hospital with serious head injury after he's hit by car doing u-turn in Hemsworth

Police are appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision which left a motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries.

By Leanne Clarke
38 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 20th Oct 2022, 10:38am
The collision happened on Kirkby Road at the junction with Springwell Court in Hemsworth
The collision happened on Kirkby Road at the junction with Springwell Court in Hemsworth

The collision happened at 10.35pm on Saturday, October 8, on Kirkby Road at the junction with Springwell Court in Hemsworth and involved a Honda motorbike and a silver Vauxhall Agila car.

The Vauxhall was attempting a u-turn in the road when it was in collision with the motorbike, which was travelling in the opposite carriageway in convoy with other bikes.

The 18-year-old male rider of the Honda was taken to hospital with serious head injuries.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or the circumstances leading up to it or who may have video footage of the incident is asked to call the West Yorkshire Police Roads Policing Unit on 101, or go online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 1845 of 8/10.

