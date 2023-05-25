Teenager sentenced for sexually assaulting woman after getting off a train from Wakefield to Leeds
Amin Nikbonyad was sentenced to eight months in prison, suspended for 18 months by South Yorkshire Magistrates on Monday (May 22) after he was found guilty of sexual assault by touching.
He was also ordered to complete 35 hours unpaid work and must sign the sex offenders register for 10 years, as well as pay a victim surcharge of £100.
The court heard how on Sunday January 23, 2022, the victim boarded a Northern service from Wakefield to Leeds.
She was soon joined by Nikbonyad who sat opposite her and frequently stared at her during the journey.
When they both left the train at Leeds, Nikbonyad approached the 21-year-old woman, and asked her for directions to the toilet before asking if she would show him.
When she declined Nikbonyad, of Broxholme Lane, Doncaster, touched her inappropriately twice.
A media appeal resulted in Nikbonyad, being identified and he was subsequently arrested.
Investigating officer DS David Heptonstall said: "This was an extremely intimidating and upsetting incident for the victim who was violated twice by Nikbonyad.
"Despite clear evidence and the fact that he initially admitted the offence Nikbonyad pleaded not guilty, forcing his victim to endure a trial.
“We take all reports of sexual harassment and unwanted sexual behaviour seriously and will support victims throughout our investigations.
“If you are a victim of, or a witness to, a sexual offence on the railway - I urge you to report it to BTP by texting 61016 or via the Railway Guardian app. We will always take you seriously."