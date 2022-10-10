Teenager suffers 'life-threatening' injuries after motorbike crash in Hemsworth

The crash happened at about 10.35pm on Saturday, October 8 in Kirby Road.

A red Honda motorbike was in collision with a silver Vauxhall Agila at the junction of Springwell Court, Hemsworth, Pontefract.

The 18-year-old rider of the motorbike was taken to hospital where he remains today. His injuries are said to be life threatening.

The Agila driver suffered slight injuries.

Witnesses to the crash, or who has footage that may help the investigation is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit on 101, or by using the 101LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.