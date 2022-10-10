News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Teenager suffers 'life-threatening' injuries after motorbike crash in Hemsworth

An 18-year-old remains in hospital after suffering life threatening injuries in a crash in Hemsworth on Saturday.

By Leanne Clarke
Monday, 10th October 2022, 11:05 am - 1 min read

The crash happened at about 10.35pm on Saturday, October 8 in Kirby Road.

A red Honda motorbike was in collision with a silver Vauxhall Agila at the junction of Springwell Court, Hemsworth, Pontefract.

The 18-year-old rider of the motorbike was taken to hospital where he remains today. His injuries are said to be life threatening.

The crash happened on Kirby Road at the junction of Springwell Court, Hemsworth, Pontefract.

Most Popular

The Agila driver suffered slight injuries.

Witnesses to the crash, or who has footage that may help the investigation is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit on 101, or by using the 101LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

The log reference is 1845 of 8 October.

Read More

Read More
£4million in drugs seized and 108 arrests made by police in Wakefield
TeenagerHemsworthPontefractHondaWest Yorkshire Police