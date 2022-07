Police were called to a report concerning the safety of a youngster at 2.11pm yesterday in the Aire and Calder Navigation near the Southern Washlands.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service have confirmed it to be Alfie McCraw.

Emergency services attended and following a search of the water recovered the body of the teen.