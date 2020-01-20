Teenager with links to Pontefract has been missing for over a month

Police are appealing for information on a missing teenager with links to Pontefract.

Ashton Percival, 15, was last seen in Gainsborough, Lincolnshire on Saturday, December 7.

Police are appealing for information on a missing teenage with links to Pontefract.

Officers are "concerned for the safety" of the teenager, who is described as 5ft 7 and of a very slim build.

Lincolnshire Police said that Ashton was believed to be in the Ermine estate area of Lincoln, but also has links to the Pontefract area.

Anyone who has seen Ashton or knows where he may be is asked to call 101 quoting PID 106131.