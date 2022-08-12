Teens donate sanitary products and raise £312 for Wakefield Street kitchen

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group of teenagers raised £312 which will be donated to Wakefield Street Kitchen.

The group of young people have done it as part of the National Citizen Service (NCS) summer programme.

They generated the funds by setting up a tombola in Trinity Walk.

They sourced the prizes for the tombola by gathering donations from local charity shops and businesses.

One of the young people involved, Jamie Askew, 16, said: “It was important to us to raise money for the Wakefield Street Kitchen and donate sanitary and hygiene products because we know there is a massive shortage in comparison to food.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“There are plenty of charities who are entirely dedicated to donating food to people who are homeless but there are very little organisations that focus on hygiene.

“This is not only important to people’s mental health but their physical health as well.”

Jamie added: “I thought joining the NCS would be a confidence booster especially through the residential.

“Once we got into it, I really enjoyed the experience.”

Taylor Hammond, the NCS project lead: added: “Yesterday, we held a Tombola to raise money for Wakefield Street Kitchen.

“The young people raised £312 which will be donated to Wakefield Street Kitchen and received donations from the public of sanitary and hygiene products which will also be donated.

“They generated the prizes of the tombola through approaching Morrisons as well as going around shops in the area who donated to the cause.”

Pamela Abbott, a community champion at Morrisons J41 Distribution, said: “It was great for us to support the NCS young people project this week.

“They fundraised to raise money for Wakefield Street Kitchen who care and feed the homeless locally.

“To help them on their way J41 donated various tombola items to hopefully get them to their target.”

The NCS is a voluntary programme for 15–17 year olds in England and Northern Ireland.

The programme is split into two halves.

FIrst, the teens undertake a residential visit in the countryside which involves physical activity and team building sessions.