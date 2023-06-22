Air source heat pumps and a roof mounted solar panel have already been installed with the next phase will seeing the installation of new filtration and pipework, connecting up to the air source heat pumps that will replace the gas boilers.

There will also be a full refurbishment of the changing areas, including new lockers.

The council says the work will have environmental benefits by reducing carbon emissions as part of the its plan to be net zero by 2030 and will also make the pool more sustainable into the future, helping to reduce energy bills.

The swimming pool at Normanton Leisure is to close as the final phase of work to improve facilities takes place this summer.

The work will be carried out from June 26 until late September to reduce the disruption to school swimming lessons.

Gym and fitness classes will be unaffected by the work.

Coun Michelle Collins, Cabinet, Member for Culture, Leisure, and Sport, said: “We’re really pleased to be supporting our residents by making this investment at Normanton Pool.

"It’ll be a great boost to the facilities, so I’d like to thank everyone in advance for bearing with us.

“We know it may cause some disappointment over the summer holidays, but it’s important we minimise the impact on school swimming lessons as well as getting on with the improvements.”

For pool users, Wakefield Sun Lane, Minsthorpe, Featherstone and [email protected] Park in Pontefract are available to both members and pay to play users.