Temporary lights on Aberford Road for five months as gas works start

The ageing metal pipework is now being replaced by new, more durable plastic pipes, to ensure a safe and reliable supply of gas to customers now, while also getting the network ready to transport alternative greener fuels in the future.

Work is due to start on Wednesday, September 21 and is expected to be completed in February 2023.

It has been planned in collaboration with Wakefield Council.

Multi-way temporary traffic lights will be on Aberford Road, starting at the junction of Moorhouse Grove.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So that engineers can carry out the work safely and efficiently, and to protect the members of the public, some traffic management measures will be put in place.

From Wednesday, there will be multi-way temporary traffic lights on Aberford Road. These will start at the junction of Moorhouse Grove and travel along Aberford Road to finish at the junction of Lake Lock Road.

It’s expected that they will be in place for the full duration of the project.

Advance warning signs will be put in place.

Steve Pigott, Business Operations Lead for Northern Gas Networks, said: “We would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused during these essential works. However, it is vital we complete them in order to continue to maintain a safe and reliable gas supply to the residents of Wakefield.

For further information about the work please contact NGN’s Customer Care Team on 0800 040 7766 or email: [email protected]