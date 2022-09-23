Temporary lights on Leeds Road in Castleford for four weeks as gas work starts

The ageing metal pipework is now being replaced by new, more durable plastic pipes, to ensure a safe and reliable supply of gas to customers now, while also getting the network ready to transport alternative greener fuels in the future.

Work started at the beginning of September and is expected to be completed in November. It has been planned in collaboration with Wakefield Council.

So that engineers can carry out the work safely and efficiently, and to protect the members of the public, some traffic management measures will be put in place.

There will be multi-way temporary traffic lights on Leeds Road starting at the junction of Lisheen Avenue traveling along Leeds Road to finish at the junction of Ashton Road.

Northern Gas Networks expect these to be in place for approximately four weeks. Advance warning signs will be put in place.

Steve Pigott, Business Operations Lead for Northern Gas Networks, said: “We would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused during these essential works.

"However, it is vital we complete them in order to continue to maintain a safe and reliable gas supply to the residents of Castleford.

For further information about the work please contact NGN’s Customer Care Team on 0800 040 7766 or email: [email protected]