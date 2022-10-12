Temporary traffic lights in Featherstone until January 2023 as gas works take place

Four-way temporary traffic lights will be in place until January 2023 in Featherstone as gas works take place.

Northern Gas Networks (NGN) is carrying out essential work replacing the old pipes with new, more durable plastic pipes, to ensure a safe and reliable supply of gas to customers now while getting the network ready to transport alternative greener fuels in the future.

Works started in the area this week and are expected to be completed in January 2023. The project has been planned in collaboration with Wakefield Council.

So that engineers can carry out the work safely and efficiently, and to protect the members of the public, some traffic management measures will be put in place.

From Monday, October 24 there will four-way temporary traffic lights in place on Wakefield Road, at the junction of Girnhill Lane and Station Road. This will be in place for approximately three weeks. Advance warning signs will be put in place.

Steve Pigott, Business Operations Lead for Northern Gas Networks, said: “We’d like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused during these essential works. However, it is vital we complete them in order to continue to maintain a safe and reliable gas supply to the residents of Featherstone.”

For further information about the work please contact NGN’s Customer Care Team on 0800 040 7766 or email: [email protected]