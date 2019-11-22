Thank you! Generous readers come up trumps for Wakefield families this Christmas

Generous readers have donated finished hampers, money and food to help families in need this Christmas.

Volunteers from CAP and the Rotary Club of Wakefield Chantry are now packing the food for the Christmas Hamper Appeal, which is supported by the Express.

It is hoped we will have reached our target of 1,000 hampers, which will be distributed to disadvantaged families by Children First Hubs over the next two weeks.

Kevin Dobson, CAP Centre manager, said: “We have had a great response this year from both companies and individuals with the donations of food and particularly finished hampers.”