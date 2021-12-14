The A162 from Ferrybridge to the A1 at Darrington will be closed for three nights
The A162 from Ferrybridge to the A1 at Darrington will be closed for the next three nights from 8pm-6am to allow National Highways Yorkshire to carry out essential work.
Tuesday, 14th December 2021, 12:46 pm
Additionally, there are overnight lane closures in both directions of the A1 all this week until Friday to allow for the installation of the safety barrier.
From Saturday December 18, the A1 will be fully open in both directions with the work weather dependent.