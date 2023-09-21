The Avenue at City Fields: Latest Development at Wakefield housing site to be unveiled next month

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Woods at City Fields, a development by Miller Homes, opened its doors in the autumn of 2021 and now has a little under 10 per cent of its 128 homes remaining for sale.

Debbie Whittingham, regional sales director for Miller Homes Yorkshire, said: “City Fields and our The Woods development continues to be a very desirable place to call home in Wakefield. Just 12 homes remain - seven of which are on release now with a further five to follow imminently.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As The Woods at City Fields draws to a close, The Avenue at City Fields, the next development from Miller Homes, will be unveiled next month.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Avenue at City Fields to be unveiled next month.

The project will see 98 of the 202 plots benefit from solar panels with the rest benefitting from either Wastewater Heat Recovery Systems or Flue Gas Heat Recovery Systems inline with new Part L regulations.

The 375-hectare City Fields site, situated to the east of the city, is a multi-dimensional regeneration scheme that has seen additional construction and development in addition to the homes, which is pivotal to its success.

To support the homeowners and communities, other elements such as healthcare, retail, education, and business facilities also form part of the wider project.t

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And as part of planning obligations, Miller Homes will provide £4.6m towards the construction of the Wakefield East Relief Road (WERR) that forms the spine of the project, £1.4m to education provision and £250,000 travel plan payment.

An artist's impression of what city fields will look like when the commercial development is complete.

Most recently, a new bus service has been launched to support the development and two striking community artworks have been unveiled, ‘Ever Glow’ at the northern gateway and ‘Living Landscape’ at the southern entrance.

Debbie added: “As we enter the final phase of The Woods, we are pleased to welcome new homeowners to this popular part of the city and, we have some amazing offers on our final homes too.

“Our friendly team are available and ready to help, support and advise any buyer that begins their house buying journey with us.”