The investment by Heineken-owned Star Pubs & Bars and new operator Bradford born-and-bred Tony Lumb has transformed The Black Bull at Midgley from a dilapidated building into a destination pub and creating more than 30 new jobs.

The 10-week building project has completely redeveloped the pub, restoring the exterior and installing bi-fold doors onto a sixty-seater covered and heated terrace.

Inside The Black Bull has a stunning new contemporary décor that brings out all its character. A new wooden bar and a carefully renovated open truss-ceilinged barn, that forms part of the building, have pride of place, whilst three working fireplaces provide a warm, welcoming feel.

The Black Bull will reopen its doors on Friday, October 27,

The Black Bull now boasts a spacious bar area, a comfortable lounge and a dining room.

Tony wants to put The Black Bull on the map for its food, which will be homemade using locally sourced ingredients wherever possible. As well as a wide choice of pub classics – such as rump steak, fish and chips and beef and ale pie – and changing specials, there are stone-baked pizzas freshly made in a specially imported wood-fired pizza oven.

In addition, there are rotisserie chickens served straight from the spit, which customers can tailor make according to their taste from an array of sides, sauces and rubs, from Sriracha to piri-piri, and carve at their tables.

Weekend brunches, Sunday lunches and afternoon teas are other specialties, and there is a separate children’s menu.

Already fully booked for Christmas Day, The Black Bull will offer a menu of festive fare from December 1 to December 24.

To add to their dining experience, customers are able to see the chefs in action making pizzas and working the rotisserie.

The theatre extends to the bar area, too, where specially trained staff will make and shake cocktails. Also on the drinks front is an extensive range of wines, spirits and beers, including rotating cask ales from Yorkshire breweries like Ossett Brewery and Theakston.

A cellar upgrade and state- of-the-dispense equipment will ensure consistently perfect pints.

Tony said: “The Black Bull looks fantastic. Anyone who has seen it can’t believe the transformation.

"It has been sorely missed over the years, and there’s been lots of interest during the building works. The team is raring to go. We’re excited to be welcoming people back and showing them the changes.”

Grant Morgan-Tolworthy, Star Pubs & Bars’ operations director for Yorkshire, said: "This has been one of the biggest refurbishments we’ve ever carried out in Yorkshire, and we’ve gone all out to reopen in time for the festive season.

"The investment has paid off, as The Black Bull is beautiful now and set up to thrive for the long term.

"Tony’s plans are spot on and will appeal to all, whether people want a good meal out or to enjoy drinks and socialising in a gorgeous setting. It’s brilliant to see such an iconic pub brought back to life.”