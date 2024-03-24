The Caring Kitchen partners with Castleford Tigers to further enhance match day hospitality
The Caring Kitchen offers a professional catering service to the public which not only provides a delightful dining experience but also contributes to generating more income for the hospice.
Their food is high-quality, made from locally sourced ingredients, and freshly cooked in their kitchen. They can cater for any events, corporate and individuals, offering various menu options to choose from. And of course, all proceeds go towards supporting patient care at the hospice.
Greg Staric, the Head Chef of The Caring Kitchen said: “We are excited to join forces with Castleford Tigers.
"We are committed to quality ingredients, innovative menus, and exceptional service, and looking forward to delighting guests at every match. We are ready to cater for big sit down events, such as the Castleford Tigers hospitality. “
Laura Kirk, Commercial Director of the Castleford Tigers Rugby Club said: “We are really pleased with services of Greg and the team at The Caring Kitchen, they provide a top-level service that aligns perfectly with our commitment to offering the best match day experience and are always striving to be better and suggesting new ideas after each fixture.
“Furthermore, by choosing The Caring Kitchen as our catering partner, we are able to “give back” with our match day experience. This also further extends our support to the Prince of Wales Hospice as our official charity partner, of which they have been for 16 years”