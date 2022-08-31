Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The coffee shop was temporarily closed last year when it struggled to recruit staff due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is due to throw open the doors again on Wednesday September 7 with sweet treats and snacks available, as well as freshly prepared barista coffee sourced from Castleford’s Recent Beans.

Kevin Fisher, Service Director for Facilities, Property, Health and Safety, said: “We’re very pleased to be reopening The Castle Coffee Shop at Pontefract Castle on Wednesday September 7.

Pontefract Castle is one of the town's most popular attractions.

“We had to temporarily close the cafe in October 2021, as like so many other organisations up and down the country, with links to the hospitality sector at this time, we found it difficult to recruit staff.

“We are really pleased the café is reopening, with a new team in place and new name, and we look forward to welcoming all visitors.

“On offer will be a range of delicious sweet and savoury treats, as well as hot and colds drinks including hand crafted freshly roasted coffee from local company Recent Bean that will be available to everyone to enjoy.”

From April 1 to September 30 the coffee shop will be open between 11am and 3pm Tuesday to Sunday.

The Castle Coffee Shop is set to reopen next week.

From October 1 to March 31 the coffee shop will be open between 11am and 3pm Wednesday to Sunday.

Pontefract Castle is open every day and entrance is free.