Starting off as just your regular corner shop, family owned Lock Lane Stores has expanded its services and last year underwent an extensive refurbishment with a fresh new look.

Following that refurbishment, and the hiring of a cook, the business and its home-cooked meals have sky-rocketed in popularity among the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrea Edwards, from the store, said: "Alongside our retail space our takeaway counter has always been very popular, allowing our customers to grab all their essentials with a hot meal or sandwich all under one roof.

Lock Lane Premier in Castleford has been providing Sunday Dinners and other home cooked meals for the past year, receiving rave reviews from the public

“During lockdown, we started offering a home delivery service, meaning our customers can order food and groceries to their home, seven days a week.”

Andrea said the delivery service quickly grew and while the store is on Just Eat and Uber Eats, most orders are from customers contacting it directly.

“Our ultimate vision has always been to offer high quality home cooked food at a reasonable price,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We were lucky enough to have our cook, Maria Griffiths, come on board.

Their most popular dish is their weekly Sunday roasts, where customers can choose from a variety of meats with veg, mash, roast potatoes and lots of gravy

"Maria takes enormous pride in her work and, supported by our wonderful staff, she introduced home-cooked specials every day, home baked goodies and now Sunday lunches.

"Maria is the driving force and regularly comes into work from 4am on a Sunday morning to ensure everything is prepared and cooked to perfection.

"Our Sunday team all work incredibly hard and we are now serving in excess of 150 home cooked Sunday lunches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"From our launch early this year, our Sunday lunches have proved very popular.

The shops cook, Maria Griffiths, makes all the roasts and old school desserts herself

"We offer a choice of four meats or veggie option, served with four fresh veg, roast and mash, Yorkshire puddings smothered in thick home-made gravy and old fashioned school puds, cream scones or ice cream.

"We serve every Sunday from 10.30am until 3pm, collection or delivery within a three mile radius.”

Now in its 20th year of trading and following on from its refurbishment, the store is now looking to complete work on its brand new purpose-built kitchen as demand for food increases.