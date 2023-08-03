News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings

The Castleford Premier store offering Sunday roast dinners – with plans for more

Nothing can beat a good Sunday roast, and a Premier store in Castleford is becoming increasingly popular for its home-cooked meals and desserts.
By Daniel Camenzuli
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read
Updated 3rd Aug 2023, 09:29 BST

Starting off as just your regular corner shop, family owned Lock Lane Stores has expanded its services and last year underwent an extensive refurbishment with a fresh new look.

Following that refurbishment, and the hiring of a cook, the business and its home-cooked meals have sky-rocketed in popularity among the local community.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Andrea Edwards, from the store, said: "Alongside our retail space our takeaway counter has always been very popular, allowing our customers to grab all their essentials with a hot meal or sandwich all under one roof.

Lock Lane Premier in Castleford has been providing Sunday Dinners and other home cooked meals for the past year, receiving rave reviews from the publicLock Lane Premier in Castleford has been providing Sunday Dinners and other home cooked meals for the past year, receiving rave reviews from the public
Lock Lane Premier in Castleford has been providing Sunday Dinners and other home cooked meals for the past year, receiving rave reviews from the public
Most Popular

“During lockdown, we started offering a home delivery service, meaning our customers can order food and groceries to their home, seven days a week.”

Andrea said the delivery service quickly grew and while the store is on Just Eat and Uber Eats, most orders are from customers contacting it directly.

“Our ultimate vision has always been to offer high quality home cooked food at a reasonable price,” she said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We were lucky enough to have our cook, Maria Griffiths, come on board.

Their most popular dish is their weekly Sunday roasts, where customers can choose from a variety of meats with veg, mash, roast potatoes and lots of gravyTheir most popular dish is their weekly Sunday roasts, where customers can choose from a variety of meats with veg, mash, roast potatoes and lots of gravy
Their most popular dish is their weekly Sunday roasts, where customers can choose from a variety of meats with veg, mash, roast potatoes and lots of gravy

"Maria takes enormous pride in her work and, supported by our wonderful staff, she introduced home-cooked specials every day, home baked goodies and now Sunday lunches.

"Maria is the driving force and regularly comes into work from 4am on a Sunday morning to ensure everything is prepared and cooked to perfection.

"Our Sunday team all work incredibly hard and we are now serving in excess of 150 home cooked Sunday lunches.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"From our launch early this year, our Sunday lunches have proved very popular.

The shops cook, Maria Griffiths, makes all the roasts and old school desserts herselfThe shops cook, Maria Griffiths, makes all the roasts and old school desserts herself
The shops cook, Maria Griffiths, makes all the roasts and old school desserts herself

"We offer a choice of four meats or veggie option, served with four fresh veg, roast and mash, Yorkshire puddings smothered in thick home-made gravy and old fashioned school puds, cream scones or ice cream.

"We serve every Sunday from 10.30am until 3pm, collection or delivery within a three mile radius.”

Now in its 20th year of trading and following on from its refurbishment, the store is now looking to complete work on its brand new purpose-built kitchen as demand for food increases.

"Future plans include mid-week roasts, an extensive evening menu, meals on wheels, outside catering and extended opening hours with an even better menu,” Andrea said.

Related topics:PremierCastlefordYorkshire