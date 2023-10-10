News you can trust since 1852
Petrol prices have risen for the fourth month in a row, jumping by 4.5p a litre on average last month, the RAC says.

The cheapest filling stations for petrol and diesel in and around Wakefield as prices rise

By Leanne Clarke
Published 10th Oct 2023, 06:00 BST

Unleaded went up from about £1.52 to £1.57 in September, pushing the cost of filling a family car to over £86.

Diesel has risen to £1.63 from £1.54 per litre since the start of last month.

The RAC said increased fuel costs were being driven by higher global oil prices, but it also claimed that petrol was being “overpriced”.

But independent forecourts said they were “not unjustifiably pricing petrol higher than needed”.

Using data from petrolprices.com, these are the cheapest places to fill up in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford, as of Monday, October 9.

Grange Service Station, Denby Dale Road,WF4 3BB. Unleaded: 146.9p, Diesel: 157p.

1. Grange Service Station

Sainsbury's, Ings Road, WF1 1RS. Unleaded: 147.9p. Diesel: 158.9p.

2. Sainsbury's

Calder Park Service Station, Peel Avenue, WF2 7UA. Unleaded: 147.9p. Diesel: 157.9p.

3. Calder Park Service Station

Asda, Asdale Road, WF2 7EQ. Unleaded: 149.7p. Diesel: 157.7p.

4. Asda

