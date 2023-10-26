The Crate Escape booze warehouse will add to crime and anti-social behaviour, objectors claim

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Residents claim the business will add to anti-social behaviour in the area and put children at risk.

Wakefield Council has received an application to open the business, called The Crate Escape, at a former car dealership on Barnsley Road, Sandal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company behind the scheme, Beyond Drinks Limited, operates a similar business near to Huddersfield town centre.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Objections have been made to plans for a new wholesale warehouse selling alcohol on Barnsley Road, Wakefield.

The application is for a “warehouse style operation selling a large range of alcohol to business and the general public.”

Permission is being sought to sell alcohol for consumption off the premises from 7am to 11pm, seven days a week.

Two complaints have been made against the proposals on the grounds that the operation will add to crime and disorder in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An objection from one resident says: “The proposed premises are within 400 yards of three establishments who sell alcohol from early until late already, with disorderly and ant-social behaviour ensuing in the vicinity of Busy Corner, Portobello estate and Manygates Park.

“Residents already deal regularly with broken bottles, vomit etc.”

The objection adds: “In an area where social deprivation is prevalent, Manygates Park, with its play area, should be something of an oasis for children and families.

“But if additional access to cheap alcohol over the road is approved, I fear for the safety of children, as well as other residents.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A second objection says: “With the proposed operation being almost 24 hours, the local area would suffer from noise nuisance and increased anti-social behaviour, in my opinion.

“Another late-night source of alcohol could create problems associated with drunken disturbances and aggressive behaviour.

“The applicant intends to open to the public as well as businesses.

“I feel this will further increase street drinking in the area and encourage crime and disorder.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Documents say the applicant has already agreed a number of conditions with West Yorkshire Police.

They include operating a ‘challenge 25’ proof of age policy, fitting alarms and a CCTV system that can be accessed by officers.

A description of the business says: “This is an application made by very experienced operators and is for the second warehouse-style operation, serving mainly businesses, with provision also to serve the general public.”

The company says it intends to sell alcohol, plus soft drinks and snacks, mainly by the case.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application adds: “The unit is located in a commercial area and it will be serving local businesses and residents and those from further afield.

“The designated premises supervisor is responsible for training and authorising staff, with a full training regime in place.

It adds that online or telephone sales “follow set procedures” to ensure all customers are aged over 18.