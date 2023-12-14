The Dam Inn to host annual charity night in memory of Nana who passed away from cancer

The Dam Inn pub in Newmillerdam is hosting its fourth annual charity night in aid of Wakefield Hospice.

The event, being held tonight, has been organised by general manager Josh Wardin memory of his grandmother, Lois Audsley, who lost her battle with stage four ovarian cancer in 2021.

In 2019, the pub raised £1,800 and donated 141 gifts to the children’s ward at Wakefield’s Pinderfields Hospital and donated 30 chemotherapy kits to patients going through cancer treatment on Ward 23.

And last year, they raised an incredible £7,504 and donated a huge 291 presents to the Children’s Ward at Pinderfields as well as taking part in an abseil down Wakefield Cathedral, raising more than £2,750.

Josh said: “We stated holding our annual charity nights back in December 2019 to fulfil my nana’s wishes of giving back to the people that helped prolong her life at Pinderfields.

"We have built this night up year after year and it’s really grown into something special.

“The motive has always been to carry out my nana’s final wishes and make sure that my team and I continue to support the hospice, who well and truly looked after her during her battle.”

Josh said he remembers the day he was told she was unwell.

Josh organises the events to fulfil his nana, Lois Audsley's, wishes of giving back to the people that helped prolong her life whilst she was undergoing chemotherapy at Pinderfields on Gate 23.

"She sat me down and told me. By far, it was the hardest day of my life. You can never prepare for what may be ahead, but you know tht you will always do whatever you can to be there for such an important person.

"She was, and always will be, my best friend.

Lois was diagnosed with stage four ovarian cancer in January 2019 and had 18 months of treatment at Gate 23 at Pinderfields.

"She still managed to keep her beautiful smile on her face while going through what could only be described as hell,” Josh said.

"I wanted to give them the world after being there each session, sat by her side, watching them help my nana and others going through their own battles with such an awful disease.”

Josh said Lois managed to keep her fighting spirits up and ‘stayed strong like the lady we all loved’, however at the start of the first lockdown she was taken into Wakefield Hospice.

"After six weeks, she found more fight and resilience and managed to come home to her family.

"This was the most incredible feeling in the entire world as it’s rarely the case.

"The team at Wakefield Hospice were so amazing and my family and I will never be able to express our thanks for extending the time we got to spend with my nana.”

Lois sadly lost her battle on July 20 2021 with her family at her side.

"The insurmountable pain of loss and heartbreak may start to ease with time, but her legacy will go on as the bond between and grandparent and grandchild is unbreakable – and I know that she will always be at my side as we continue to raise money for the causes close to all my teams’ hearts in her memory.”

This year Josh and his team have set a target to raise £10,000 all in aid of Wakefield Hospice.

"We are determined to make this the biggest ever event that the whole of Newmillerdam has ever seen and are working flat out to make this an incredible evening in her memory.”

This year, entertainment will include James Lomas opening the evening on his piano from 6pm, James was one of the original three Billy Elliott in the West End Musical and has performed all over the world for some incredible guests, including Elton John and David Beckham

There will also be BarberMagic performing table magic on arrival to make the evening even more magical! Prepare to be mind blown

The evening will consist of our quiz, the raffle and auctions throughout the night.