The event is being organised by general manager of the Dam Inn, Josh Ward, from Newmillerdam, in memory of his grandmother, Lois Audsley, who lost her battle with stage four ovarian cancer in 2021.

The charity night will kick off from 6pm on Thursday, December 22.

In 2019, the pub raised £1,800 and donated 141 gifts to the children’s ward at Wakefield’s Pinderfields Hospital and donated 30 chemotherapy kits to patients going through cancer treatment on Ward 23.

Josh with his nan, Lois, who passed away last year for ovarian cancer.

And last year, the pub managed to raise a whopping £5,000 and donated 218 gifts to poorly children. This year, the pub aims to raise even more money for the hospice.

Josh, 24, said: “We started holding the annual charity night back in 2019 off the back of my Nana, Lois Audsley, who was fighting her battle with stage four ovarian cancer, at the time.

"The idea came about because as she was receiving her chemotherapy treatment at Pinderfields she received a lovely gift bag full of basic necessaries to help with the side effects of the treatment which she was undertaking.

"Being the selfless person that she was, my Nana didn't stop talking about the gift she had received for weeks and literally told everyone about it.

Josh Ward and his team at the Dam Inn in Newmillerdam.

"This inspired her to want to help more people who were going through the same battle as what she was.

"That is why together we launched an annual charity night here at The Dam,” he said.

"This is all in her memory now as sadly I lost my best friend, my Nan on July 2021 2021. She never actually made it to one of the events which she inspired us so much to hold, but despite this we know that she is with us every single step of the way.

Josh and his team have been fundraising for various organisations and charities since 2019.

"The bond between a grandparent and a grandchild is know to be unconditional, and I well truly blessed to have had such a strong and inspirational Nana by side for 23 years of my life.”

James Lomas who played the original Billy Elliot on the West End will be performing a piano set and Barber Magic will be performing card and sleight of hand tricks.

There will be a big money quiz with a jackpot of over £400 as well as a raffle with prizes worth over £7,500 including signed sports memorabilia, a bespoke table and chair set worth £750, quartz kitchen worktops and fitting, an overnight stay in Manchester for two, a two nights stay for two in Mexborough, a ‘Hollywood Smile' package worth £300 plus a lot more.

The Dam Inn is found in Newmillerdam at 669 Barnsley Rd, Wakefield WF2 6QG.