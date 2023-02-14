The deadly effects of damp in your home: What causes it and who is responsible to fix it

The most common areas of the homes affected are windows, walls, and ceilings.

Despite damp and mould being such as big issue in UK homes, a shocking 24% of those affected have no idea what is causing the problems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MyJobQuote’s property and construction expert, Thomas Goodman, has delved further into this issue to determine exactly why condensation and mould are becoming a bigger issue, what can be done to tackle the problem and whose responsibility it is to fix it – the tenant or landlord.

Landlord or Renter – Who is responsible?

The deadly effects of damp in the home

If you have damp and mould in your home, you can be susceptible to certain health issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Damp and mould can increase your likelihood of developing respiratory problems. You may also be prone to allergies, respiratory infections, and asthma. Damp and mould can also lead to problems with your immune system.

Certain people are more sensitive to the effects of damp and mould than others, including older people, babies and children, those with existing respiratory problems, such as asthma and allergies, those with existing skin problems, such as eczema and those with a weakened immune system, such as people going through chemotherapy

Moulds produce irritants, allergens, and sometimes, toxic substances.

When you touch or inhale mould spores, this can cause an allergic reaction, such as red eyes, sneezing, a runny nose, and skin rashes. Moulds can also lead to asthma attacks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inhaling moulds can lead to nasal congestion, airway inflammation, wheezing, chest tightness, and a sore throat. Long term exposure to damp and mould can sometimes even lead to death, Particularly in children and those with existing health conditions.

Why are condensation and mould becoming a bigger issue in UK homes?

Modern home construction is adding to the problem – Modern homes are made to be as energy efficient as possible. However, this is one of the reasons for the increase in damp and mould problems in homes.

Some of the measures that we now take to make our homes more energy efficient such as draught-proofing, insulation, and double glazing, can decrease the natural air flow and ventilation in the home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These solutions prevent warm air from exiting the home, and this results in higher humidity levels and, therefore, higher levels of condensation.

Working from home can increase the likelihood of damp and mould

Since the pandemic, more people than ever are now working from home.

The more time we spend in our homes, the more moisture we naturally create inside the home. This leads to an increase in the likelihood of condensation and damp.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Without taking the proper precautions and working on providing more adequate ventilation in the home throughout the day, we are creating a much bigger issue.

The Cost of Living Crisis is affecting condensation and mould rates

With the soar in energy prices, many UK homeowners are choosing not to turn on their heating and keep their windows closed as a way to save money and keep the heat in.

Not putting the heating on will result in colder surfaces in the home, and keeping the windows closed will result in no ventilation, causing the air to become stale and more likely to condense.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The only way to get around this is to raise the temperature or increase the ventilation in the home. However, with people currently doing everything they can to save money, this may not be that easy.

With a problem that is already on the rise, this year is set to be the worst yet for damp and mould.

Landlord or Renter – Who is responsible?

With many renters experiencing damp and mould issues in their homes, there is a question that everyone is curious about – who is responsible?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In most cases, the landlord is responsible for mould and damp problems in a rented home.

What should your landlord do?

Your landlord is responsible for fixing damp or mould issues if the problem is either affecting your health and safety or caused by a repair issue. In these cases, your landlord must organise an inspection, carry out appropriate repairs in a timely manner and the repairs they must fix include broken heating systems, leaking internal pipes, cracked walls, rotten window frames, missing roof tiles and faulty guttering.

Your landlord must also replace any damaged skirting boards, plaster, or flooring. Your landlord is not responsible for providing alternative accommodation during these repairs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Your landlord is responsible for ensuring your home is fit to live in from the start of your tenancy agreement up to the point when you leave.

What can the tenant do?

As a tenant, there are some things you can do to help prevent damp and mould, including the following:

Use extractor fans in bathrooms and kitchens

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Close internal doors when showering or cooking

Cover pans when cooking

Open bedroom windows for around 10 minutes when you wake up

Leave a gap between furniture and external walls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad