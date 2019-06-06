The Grill Pit Wakefield hosts ManVFood challenge with 10,000 calorie BBQ

You know the feeling, you're out for a delicious meal and eat more than you know you should.

BUT this takes it to a whole new level.

Meet KyleVFood.

A ManVFood Challenge took place at the Grill Pit, on the Bill Ring in the city centre,with You Tuber KyleVfood, who describes himself as a professional, competitive eater and food lover.

His 'accomplishments' include 16 gourmet sliders in 15 minutes, three whole racks of ribs, 20 DIY McDonald's McMuffins, which were a total of 5,600 calories and carvery meals that has to be seen to be believed.

And now he visited Wakefield to give an unbelievable 10,000 calorie bin lid full of barbecue food a go - and he didn't disappoint.