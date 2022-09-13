The Kews Burrow FC taking to the pitch to raise money for Rob Burrow MND Centre in Leeds

Darren Powell and partner Sammy Edwards with Rob Burrow.

The Kews Burrow Charity FC will be taking to the pitch to battle it out against the Supporting Charities FC to raise vital funds for the Rob Burrow MND centre in Leeds – and Rob will be there on the day supporting the team.

Recognising the long-planned event will be held the day before the Queen’s funeral, organiser Darren Powell said the Queen’s passing will not go unrecognised.

He said: “Both sides will be wearing black armbands and there will be a minute of applause before the game to pay our respects to Her Majesty the Queen and also for a close friend, Wayne Bond, that sadly passed away last week.”

The match and family event will be held at Hall Green United on Painthorpe Lane in Wakefield on Sunday, September 18 and will see a few familiar faces including David Kennedy from Hollyoaks, actor and comedian James Bayes, Emmerdale’s Jay Kanzel and Joe Warren and ex-pro footballer Marc Pugh, who made more than 407 appearances in his career. More names will be announced very soon.

Darren said: “We’re really looking forward to seeing Rob Burrow and his amazing mum and dad again. We love seeing them and they mean so much to us guys at Kews Burrow Charity FC.

“We really hope we get a good turn out on Sunday and we can raise a great amount to help build the Rob Burrow Centre in Leeds for people affected by MND.

“It promises to be a fab day for all.”

Tickets are just £1 on the day. Gates open on Sunday at 11.15am, kick off at 12noon and the bar will open at 11.30am.

As well as the big match, there will also be entertainment for children throughout the day.Darren said: “We’ve been trying to get a game in against the Supporting Charities side for a couple of years now and we’re buzzing to fnally get it over the line.

"They are a great side and do amazing things – just like the Kews.