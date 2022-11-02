They will be in Bradford, York and Doncaster over the two days. Here is the itinerary:

Tuesday, November 8

The King will visit Morrisons Head Office in Bradford where he will meet people from Morrisons Farming, Community, Sustainability and Apprenticeship programmes and learn about their work.

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort. (Photo by Paul Grover - Pool/Getty Images)

They will then attend a reception with young leaders from across Bradford at Bradford City Hall.

His Majesty The King will view a number of “The World Reimagined Globes” at Leeds Central Library that have been on display in Leeds since the end of September as part of a national project to explore the history and impact of the Transatlantic Slave Trade.

His Majesty will then meet young achievers, including The Leeds Children’s Mayor, to mark the 10th anniversary of “Child Friendly Leeds” and then be introduced to members of the Jamaican and wider West Indian community and will tour the Jamaica Society Leeds’ Rebellion to Romance exhibition.

King Charles III will meet a range of representatives from the Leeds financial sector, the second largest financial sector in the UK, at Leeds Building Society.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday, November 9

The King and The Queen Consort will be welcomed to the City of York at a ceremony at Micklegate Bar.

The King and The Queen Consort will visit York Minster. His Majesty and The Queen Consort will attend a short service and meet people from the cathedral and the city of York. His Majesty will unveil a statute of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. The statue will be blessed by The Archbishop of York.

The King and The Queen Consort will confer city status on Doncaster at Mansion House.