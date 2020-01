But many of the city's best-known pubs are sadly no longer with us. So we thought we'd take you down memory lane. How many of these do you remember? Are there any we've missed that were a favourite of yours?

1. The Vine Tree Remember having a drink in The Vine Tree pub? It was on 82 Leeds Road. The building is now Capri @ The Vine restaurant.

2. Smiths Arms Did you pop into the Smiths Arms for a quick drink? It was at 7 Westgate End and is now Wakefield Floorcare.

3. The Union Remember The Union pub on Horbury Road?

4. The Primrose Tavern Did you meet up in the Primrose Tavern? The building still stands on Monk Street, Wakefield.

