The moor, the merrier - Pontefract's Prince Of Wales Hospice makes plea for abseilers to join fundraiser at Yorkshire's famous Ilkey Moor

The Prince of Wales Hospice is inviting people to conquer the iconic Ilkley Moor landmark cow and calf rocks to help boost funds.

By Daniel Camenzuli
Published 30th Mar 2023, 09:00 BST- 1 min read

Described as “a combined experience of a 45ft Tyrolean Traverse and a 70ft Abseil”, the event in April is a challenge for people to take on while showing support to the Pontefract-based charity.

Adrian Greenwood, Fundraising Manager at the hospice, said: “We are offering this unmissable experience to anyone who seek adventure or want to step out of their comfort zone and challenge themselves.”

The Prince Of Wales hospice are inviting people to tackle the iconic Ilkley Moor Cow and Calf Rocks
The abseil is suitable for everyone from 10 years old and above. No previous experience or specific skills are required.

People can take part solo, or as part of a team with friends or family. Tickets are £30.

To register for the event on April 29, visit www.pwh.org.uk/abseil or call the Hospice’s fundraising team on 01977 708868.

The abseil challenge on April 29 is one of several fundraisers planned this year to support Pontefract's Prince of Wales Hospice.
