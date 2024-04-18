The mum and daughter from Pontefract who perform burlesque together in cancer survivors dance troupe

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sharon Ridgway, 50, was diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer in April 2020 and underwent a double mastectomy 10 months later.

Her 26-year-old daughter, Reanne Conway – a bar manager – was then tested for the gene and had a preventative surgery to remove both her breasts in March 2023.

The pair have since had breast implants but both admitted still feeling ''unsexy'' and ''unwomanly''.

Pontefract's Reanne Conway, 26, and Sharon Ridgway, 50 - the daughter and mum who perform burlesque together in a dance troop for breast cancer survivors.

They decided to join the burlesque group for fellow survivors which now has four women who had their breasts removed, recruited from the Incredkible Foundation.

So far the performers have raised more than £3,000 for a cancer charity.

Sharon, an NHS cleaner, said: "All women deserve to feel beautiful.

"Us cancer survivors go through a lot of surgeries that can leave us feeling insecure.

"After my double mastectomy, none of my clothes would fit.

"The burlesque night gives us the chance to make everyone feel sexy.

''I loved performing with my daughter and I'm so proud of her.

Sharon's journey began after discovering a lump on her left breast which was diagnosed as stage three breast cancer a month later.

From left back: Sharon, Haley, Kate, Helen, Reanne and Hernani (front).

After undergoing chemotherapy at Pinderfields Hospital, she had a double mastectomy and immediate breast implants in January 2021.

Mum-of-six Sharon said: ''I was terrified, but I wanted to do everything to survive.

"I had six beautiful children to care for, I didn't want to leave them without a mother.

''I would've done anything to survive."

In April 2020 medics tested Sharon, who is for the BRACA gene - which increases the chance of a person developing breast cancer.

After finding she was positive they also tested her daughter, Reanne - whose results were also positive.

Reanne said: ''When we first learnt that mum had cancer I was scared.

"But I knew she would pull through.

"I was terrified after being diagnosed with the BCRA gene, and I knew the only option was to have my breasts removed.

"I felt like I lost something, but reducing the risk of cancer was worth it."

After struggling with her image post cancer, Sharon went to the Inkredible Foundation - a charity that offers free tattoos for cancer survivors.

She picked a full floral pattern tattoo across her chest, which took over 14 hours to complete.

Sharon - who is married to Max Ridgway, 54 - said: "I felt my confidence return.

"I started wearing low-cut tops for the first time in years."

In December 2023 Sharon was asked by her step-daughter Laura Ridgway, 31, to participate in a burlesque night for the Inkredible Foundation charity and invited her daughter to join in.

The pair joined three cancer survivors in a performance in February at the Willington Sports and Social Club, Leeds.

Sharon said: "I've never felt so sexy in my life.

''Everyone was incredibly supportive, and the ladies had an amazing time.

"I had spent so long worrying if I was going to survive that I forgot how to live.

"Now I don't want to spend my time worried about what others think.