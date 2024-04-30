The Old Vicarage: Trustees scrap plan to demolish historic building over objections

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Trustees of the Old Vicarage have confirmed they will no longer go ahead with plans to bulldoze the property.

More than 1,000 people objected to the proposal when it was submitted to Wakefield Council a month ago.

The building, which dates back to the 14th century, is used as the headquarters of the local Conservative Party Association and is held in trust on behalf of the party.

Parts of the Old Vicarage, on Zetland Street, are thought to date back to 1349.

The Zetland Street building is also home to small independent businesses who rent space in the property.

Objectors have raised concerns over the potential loss of a heritage site while others have written in support of the businesses.

Naeem Formuli, chair of Wakefield and Rothwell Conservative Association, said: “As the chairman of the board of trustees, I wish to communicate the unanimous decision reached during our meeting on April 22.

“We adamantly oppose the demolition of this property and firmly declare that we have no plans to sell it in the future.”

Wayne Miller, owner of Division 24 skateboard shop, has run his business at The Old Vicarage since 2001.

Wayne Miller, owner of Division 24 skateboard shop, spoke of his relief at the decision.

He said: “For the time being, our businesses can continue.

“It is a shame that rumours of the Vicarage’s demise have been hanging over us for several years, leading to some tenants leaving and putting off new ones.

“I do, however, remain optimistic about the future of the building.

“But it would be great to see it regenerated over time, which would hopefully attract more tenants and get the building full of shops again.”

The building was the vicarage for Wakefield parish church, which became a cathedral in 1888.

The exact age of the property is uncertain but a vicarage was first designated by William de la Zouch, the Archbishop of York, in 1349.

The Old Vicarage has long been rumoured to have links to a network of tunnels hidden beneath the city centre.