News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

The paw-fect fit: RSPCA Wakefield is looking to find 'fur-ever' homes for five new kittens

The RSPCA Wakefield branch is appealing for your help to rehome five little felines who will be available to adopt soon.

By Kara McKune
59 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 26th Jan 2023, 3:07pm

Cute kittens Charlotte, Patrick, Emily, George, and Arthur will all be available for adoption in February, but must be adopted in groups, says the charity.

The East Ardsley branch took to social media to give a sneak peek of the adorable animals and give the opportunity for their future families to get in touch.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “We will be rehoming these adorable kittens in groups rather than individually.

Kittens Emily and George are looking for their 'fur-ever' home.
Most Popular

"Charlotte and Patrick will need to be adopted together as a pair, and Emily, George, and Arthur will all need to be adopted together as a group of three.

"If you are interested in giving these adorable kittens their #foreverhome, we are giving you the chance to have a head start and submit an application form now!”

Application forms are available via the branch’s website.

Read More
Pygmy new name! Wakefield farm wants your help to name their three new baby goat...
Charlotte is one of the kittens at Wakefield RSPCA
The RSPCA is looking for families who are willing to adopt duos as Patrick wants to be adopted alongside his sister Charlotte.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Arthur is looking to be adopted alongside kittens Emily and George, as a group of three.