Cute kittens Charlotte, Patrick, Emily, George, and Arthur will all be available for adoption in February, but must be adopted in groups, says the charity.

The East Ardsley branch took to social media to give a sneak peek of the adorable animals and give the opportunity for their future families to get in touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “We will be rehoming these adorable kittens in groups rather than individually.

Kittens Emily and George are looking for their 'fur-ever' home.

"Charlotte and Patrick will need to be adopted together as a pair, and Emily, George, and Arthur will all need to be adopted together as a group of three.

"If you are interested in giving these adorable kittens their #foreverhome, we are giving you the chance to have a head start and submit an application form now!”

Application forms are available via the branch’s website.

Charlotte is one of the kittens at Wakefield RSPCA

The RSPCA is looking for families who are willing to adopt duos as Patrick wants to be adopted alongside his sister Charlotte.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad