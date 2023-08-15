The power of Facebook: Daughter reunited with dad's WW2 medals thanks to Ossett community

The medals were bought by Irene Jones at a fair in Lechlade, a town in Gloucestershire, leading to her determination to track down the rightful owner.

The recipient of the medals was a Mr S Chappell. They were still in their original box and bore the address Broadley Villas, Belgrave Street, Ossett.

During her search, Irene came across the Ossett Through The Ages (OTTA) Facebook page and posted photos of the medals, asking for help in finding out more information about Mr Chappell.

Group member, Paul Laycock, started the hunt using the service number found on the fibre dog tags, and, in less than an hour, found out the name – Sidney Chappell – who had been enlisted in the RAF some time between September 1939 and February 1940.

It was welcome news for Janet Marshall, who was close to the Chappell family.

She said that Sidney had died more than 50 years ago.

She said: "Mary Chappell, who was married to Sidney Chappell of 2 Belgrave Street, was my Godmother.

"They had two children Christopher and Judith.”

Another OTTA member tagged Dave Chappell in the Facebook post and it turned out that Sidney Chappell was his grandad. Dave was the son of Christopher Chappell.

Tony Sargeant, who has been a member of OTTA since the group was created in 2015, grew up at 10 Belgrave Street and also said he remembered Christopher and Judith.

He then tagged Roger Hepworth in the post as he recalled that the Hepworths had a connection to the Chappell family.

An Ossett community has worked together to reunite a daughter with her father’s World War 2 service medals after they were discovered at an antiques fair.

Roger said: "I grew up until the age of 10 at 2 Broadley Villas, Belgrave Street as it was then known.

"Next door at number one, lived the Chappell family. Sidney and Mary (nee Oldroyd) were the parents and Christopher and Judith.

"Sidney used his motorbike to travel to work at the Coal Board offices at Old Roundwood Colliery. Christopher passed away some years ago, but I am still in touch with Judith, who now lives away from Ossett."

Adding more to the story, Jude Ledger commented on the post, having been contacted by Roger and told the group that, before her marriage, she was Judith Chappell and the medals belonged to her father.

Jude said: "I am fascinated to see so many memories the group has about my family and I would love to hear from you all.

" I think I am the only person left in the family, although I believe that there are Oldroyd cousins out there somewhere. I do have lots of tales to tell about dad if anyone is interested."

After her initial find lead to the medals being reunited with the family, Irene said: "I would like to thank everyone in this group who has helped, with their comments and investigations, to connect me and Jude Ledger, his daughter.

"We are now in direct communication and the box will be making it back to the family where it belongs.

"It’s been so special to learn more about her father and I’m honoured I can return his belongings to where they belong.