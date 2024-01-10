Pontefract’s The Prince of Wales Hospice says hundreds of donations to its Light up a Life appeal have helped raise £20,000.

The annual fundraising campaign offers people the opportunity to honor and remember their loved ones during the festive season.

Legacy and in memory fundraiser at the hospice, Emma Dunnill, said: “We are so grateful to the local community who have once again shown their support to the hospice.