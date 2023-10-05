The Prince of Wales Hospice’s Light up a Life Appeal shines bright once again

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Organised by The Prince of Wales Hospice, it offers the local community a unique and touching opportunity to honour and remember their loved ones during the festive season.

A spokesperson said: “The Light up a Life Appeal is more than just a tradition; it is a symbol of hope, love, and remembrance that has touched the hearts of many people over the years.

"This year, the appeal continues to bring comfort and solace to those who wish to pay tribute to their cherished family members and friends.

Brenda Whitehouse and her son, Philip (pictured) will be supporting Light up a Life this year in memory of her husband and much-loved dad David, and a way of saying thank you to the Hospice.

"The Prince of Wales invites everyone in our community to participate in this meaningful tradition.”

Brenda Whitehouse and her son, Philip, will be supporting Light up a Life this year in memory of her husband and much-loved dad, David, and a way of saying thank you to the hospice.

Brenda knows all too well how vital the work of the hospice is. Brenda’s husband, David, was admitted to the hospice after his prostate cancer had advanced over the years, spreading to his spinal cord. He died peacefully at the hospice in February 2023, with Brenda and their son, Philip, at his side.

Brenda said: “I certainly couldn’t have cared for David like they did. The hospice really was my lifeline; they made me a very happy lady during such a sad time.



"We would like to invite others to take part in the appeal by donating to support the hospice.”

Emma Dunnill, legacy and in memory fundraiser, said: “We are so grateful to Brenda and Philip for sharing their story; it is still so raw for them. They saw first-hand how much the hospice can mean to a family at such a harrowing time.

"It is only through the ongoing support of donations that we can continue to provide such a service to the local community.”

The hospice has explained how people can take part, with a statement saying that donations “support a worthy cause”.

A spokesperson said: "Your participation not only honours your loved ones but also supports The Prince of Wales Hospices’s efforts to support patients and their families when they need it most.

"Visit our website www.pwh.org.uk/light or come to our hospice to make your dedication. You can include a personalised message that will be displayed on the tree in our hospice grounds.

“Donations to the appeal will qualify for free gifts as a small token of thanks for the generosity; If you donate £5 or more, you qualify for a Light up a Life pin badge, while donations of £30 or more qualify for a handmade glass snowflake tree decoration.