The Real Junk Food Project call for help making use of three TONNES of food at Wakefield sharehouse

A Wakefield business have issued a plea for help in making use of more than three tonnes of food.

The Real Junk Food Project, on Denby Dale Road, Wakefield, intercept unsold food from businesses and supermarkets which would otherwise go to landfill.

The team currently operate a so-called Sharehouse in the city, where they provide food to the community on a Pay-As-You-Feel basis.

Members of the public are encouraged to offer their time, skills or money in exchange for the food.

In 2019, the team intercepted more than 168 tonnes of food, which would otherwise have gone to waste.

Today, the team are calling for support from the public to help make use of more than three tonnes of fruit and veg which were donated over the New Year.

The Real Junk Food Project Wakefield have issued a plea for help in making use of more than three tonnes of food. Pictured is founder Adam Smith at the opening of the Sharehouse in 2018.

In a Facebook post, the team said: "S.O.F (Save Our Food!). Over 3 tons delivered this morning, all fruit & veg.

"All #PAYF, money, time & or skills (or you can even walk out of the door), in exchange for food. Open to EVERYONE! 9:00 - 16:00."

The Sharehouse, which can be found at Headway Business Park, is open 9am to 4pm every day.

Their stock varies from day to day, but often includes bread, fruit and veg, tinned foods and instant meals.

Visit The Real Junk Food Project on Facebook to find out more.