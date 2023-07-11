The free book exchange in the shopping centre relies on visitors leaving books behind for others to enjoy, as well as allowing people to take a book they fancy reading.

Books suitable for both adults and children are welcome, and you can find the little library in the wooden red phonebook next to Boots on the upper level.

A spokesperson for The Ridings, wrote on social media: “We need your help. Our Free Little Library continues to be extremely popular, but we are running low on books.“Donations can be put in the library on the upper mall, near the Kitchen Garden or left at the customer service lounge on the upper mall, next to Boots. Thank you in advance.”

