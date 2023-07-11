News you can trust since 1852
The Ridings: Donations needed for the shopping centre's Free Little Library

The Free Little Library in The Ridings is running low on books – here is how you can donate.
By Shawna Healey
Published 11th Jul 2023, 06:30 BST- 1 min read

The free book exchange in the shopping centre relies on visitors leaving books behind for others to enjoy, as well as allowing people to take a book they fancy reading.

Books suitable for both adults and children are welcome, and you can find the little library in the wooden red phonebook next to Boots on the upper level.

A spokesperson for The Ridings, wrote on social media: “We need your help. Our Free Little Library continues to be extremely popular, but we are running low on books.“Donations can be put in the library on the upper mall, near the Kitchen Garden or left at the customer service lounge on the upper mall, next to Boots. Thank you in advance.”

The Free Little Library in The Ridings Shopping Centre is found on the upper mall next to Boots.The Free Little Library in The Ridings Shopping Centre is found on the upper mall next to Boots.
The first Free Little Library was set up in 2009 in the US and relies on people leaving and taking books in good faith.

