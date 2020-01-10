The search is on for Wakefield's Unsung Heroes of 2020

The search is on for the 2020 Unsung Heroes who make Wakefield District such a warm and friendly place to live.

Who is the special someone in your community that goes that extra mile? The person who volunteers to help make other people’s lives that bit better, or simply puts a smile on people’s faces by bringing the community together?

The Community Foundation for Wakefield District is looking for people who have made a difference, who have run activities or contributed in one way or another to helping people achieve their potential – when all they needed was a little bit of extra support.

Sir Rodney Walker, president of the foundation for the Wakefield district, said: “We need your help in finding this year’s Unsung Heroes. This is your opportunity to say thank you for all they do.

“Everyone knows someone who deserves recognition and I would encourage you to say thank you by simply nominating them as a 2020 Unsung Hero.”

This year the organisation is looking for a wide range of nominations, from right across the Wakefield District, for people involved in – Community Activities, Sports, Health, Disability, Youth, Caring or Befriending and every other kind of charity volunteering.

The ceremony will take place at Cedar Court Hotel on Friday, May 15 and will be hosted by Look North’s Harry Gration.

Harry will welcome the winning Unsung Heroes nominees onto the stage to share their emotional stories and receive their awards in person.

The main People’s Choice winner will be chosen by Wakefield Express readers. Is it you? Is it a friend or a neighbour?

Each award is a celebration and acknowledges the contribution of those who are rarely, if ever, in the limelight, people who give their time freely.

Harry said: “It is always a real privilege to be part of an evening where real Yorkshire folk celebrate the work of others.”

The evening will include a performance of Dan Smith’s Nearly Bublé, featuring favourite songs by Michael Bublé.

n To nominate your 2020 Unsung Hero please fill in the form and return before Friday, February, 28 2020 or to nominate online, visit www.wakefieldcf.org.uk where you will find full details of the awards and a nomination form.