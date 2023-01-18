Members of Brigshaw High’s student leadership team have been asked for their thoughts on how the money, which will be used to replace the De-Lacey building at the school, should be spent and to ensure pupils have access to state-of-the-art facilities.

They have also been putting forward their own design suggestions on the overhaul and other ideas to transform the school in Brigshaw Lane, Allerton Bywater.

Grace Stevenson, a year 11 student, said: "Even though I won't be here when the building is revealed, it's good to know that there will be something exciting for the school in the future. I'm jealous I won't see it completed."

Students are designing what they hope the new buildings at Brigshaw High School will look like after the Castleford school secured Government funding

Year 7 pupil Lola Gaitley added: "It's exciting to start to think about what the building could be like”, while Year 9 student Jacob Stevenson imagines that “the classrooms will be built to really support our learning."

Other students have drawn their designs for the new buildings in the hopes of having a say on how the funding is spent.

Harry Mitchelmore, a student in year 7, wants to get more involved, saying: "I will be interested in helping design places for us to use in our social time".

Aidan Sadgrove, CEO of The Brigshaw Learning Partnership, said: “We are all delighted that Brigshaw High School has been selected to be a part of the Government’s School Rebuilding Programme.

The De-Lacey building at Brigshaw High, Allerton Bywater, is one of many areas the funding will be used to develop, with students suggesting other ideas for how the money could be spent

"The funding we will receive from this will ensure we are able to complete vital rebuilding work which will ensure our students receive a world class education while on their ‘cradle to career’ journey with us.

“Thank you to everyone at the trust who worked so hard on the submission, and who won us this funding.

"This really shows us the benefits of an academy trust where we can pool expertise and work together on projects like this which will deliver huge benefits for our children.”

