Wakefield Council is still waiting for government cash to enable the demolition of the old Crimea Tavern site as part of a scheme to develop the town’s waterfront area.

The derelict former pub, on Savile Road, has long been a blot on the local landscape since it closed in 2009.

Wakefield Council leader Denise Jeffery said the cost of boarding up the derelict site to keep out intruder continues to be a burden on taxpayers.

Wakefield Council is still waiting for government cash to enable the demolition of the old Crimea Tavern site as part of a scheme to develop the town’s waterfront area.

The site is earmarked for demolition as part of a £23m plan to regenerate Castleford town centre after being promised government funding.

Coun Jeffery, a councillor for Castleford and Glasshoughton ward, was asked about the the former pub site during a Facebook question and answer session with residents.

She said: “Residents are telling me that teenagers are climbing over the fence in the evening and having real enjoyment from smashing it up.

“It is soul destroying really, because it’s costing the council money to keep boarding it up.

“The sooner we can get it demolished the better.”

In 2019, Castleford secured £23.9m from the government’s Towns Fund.

The money will pay for two projects in Castleford aimed at improving the urban environment for residents, businesses and visitors.

Coun Jeffery said: “I know it is frustrating when you live in that area, but as soon as we get the funding we shall start on the waterfront.

“The next phase will be in the town centre on Sagar Street and the shop front grants.

“Then we will be looking at the space within the town centre to see what progress we can make with that.

“It is happening. I did speak to some local residents this morning who think it is taking forever.

“But unfortunately, when we are getting funding from government money, we have to demonstrate that we know what we are doing and that we can spend it.

The two Castleford projects included in the Town Deal funding are:

The Castleford Riverside ProjectFormed of two sub-projects: the Riverside Destination and Queen’s Mill improvements.

The Riverside Destination project focuses on land close to the River Aire and Queen’s Mill

Currently, the river is largely cut off from the town and hidden from view by buildings.

The Council has already acquired property to the west of the mill.

The plan involves creating more green space close to the river and will highlight the Roman bathhouse, located nearby.

The Heart of Castleford ProjectFocuses on Henry Moore Square, described as an “uninspiring” section of Castleford’s main high street.

The project aims to transform the area into a “new vibrant and active heart of the town centre.”

It will undergo a major upgrade, with a new enlarged square with new trees lighting and a sculpture installed.

