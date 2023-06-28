‘The surface of the moon is smoother’: Answers demanded over potholes in Knottingley road after Arriva bus burst tyre

Knottingley councillor Pete Girt is calling on Wakefield Council’s highways chief to take action over the state of Spawd Bone Lane.

Coun Girt described the state of the road outside one of the town’s schools as an “absolute disgrace” after being contacted with complaints from residents.

The Lib Dem councillor also sent photos to the Laboour-run authority of an Arriva bus with a burst tyre caused by a pothole.

Wakefield Council has carried out some patching up work on Spawd Bone Lane, Knottingley, following complaints about potholes.

Coun Girt said he also sent an image of a resident standing ankle deep in another pothole.

In a written question to Coun Matthew Morley, the council’s cabinet member for planning and highways, Coun Girt states: “Spawd Bone Lane, outside De Lacy Academy in Knottingley, was supposed to have been fully resurfaced during the last financial year, but for whatever reason didn’t get done.

“To be honest, the surface of the moon is smoother!

“We have now been told that the work will be completed “at some point this financial year” but have not been given a firm date.”

Knottingley councillor Pete Girt is demanding answers over pot holes on Spawd Bone Lane.

The question, to be answered at a full council meeting on Wednesday (June 28), also states: “After I objected and sent some photo’s in of an Arriva bus which had burst its tyre in one of the potholes, and also of a bloke with size 13 feet standing ankle deep in another, some patching up was carried out.

“The road is an absolute disgrace and should be top priority for resurfacing.

“Can the cabinet member provide an explanation as to why the work wasn’t carried out as promised last year and give a firm commitment as to when it is going to be resurfaced?”

Coun Girt said a he had recently asked the council for an update.

Pot holes on Spawd Bone Lane.

He added: “I think it’s disgraceful that the council reneged on their promise to resurface this road last March, and refuse to give us a date for it to be done, other than ‘sometime in the school holidays’.

“Which school holidays?

“Coming out and patching up the worst of the potholes is not an acceptable solution.