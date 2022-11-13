These grants will be awarded in early 2023 to voluntary community organisations serving the senior age groups, the youth, and those serving disadvantaged sectors of the community.

Awards will exclusively go to districts within Sitlington (within Wakefield) and Flockton, Sitlington, Savile Town, Thornhill, Thornhill Lees and Whitley (within Kirklees).

The Thornhill Poors Estate Charity, which was established in 1713, is based in Stevenson House on Netherton Lane, Wakefield.

The application is open until Friday, December 16, 2022.

The charity prides itself on providing grants to individual organisations, within the geographic area of the Sitlington Parish Council, to encourage community activities, leisure activities and outings, for the young, old and disadvantaged.

To apply for the Thornhill Poors Estate grant, visit http://www.sitlingtonparishcouncil.gov.uk/_VirDir/CoreContents/News/Display.aspx?id=17410

Alternatively email your request to [email protected] .

The closing date for applications is Friday, December 16, 2022.