The Venga bus is coming...to Wakefield district

Nineties dance pop group The Vengaboys are coming to the district - after agreeing to play in Hemsworth.

The Dutch band, who have sold more than 25 million records across the world, will be playing at a festival at Hemsworth Water Park next summer.

The coup has been pulled off by Hemsworth Town Council who are limiting the capacity of the festival to 7,500 revellers.

Another 10 acts will be taking to the stage also.

Tickets will be £30 (£15 concessions) and nearby residents will be given first refusal when they go on sale next month.

Hemsworth Town Council chairman, Coun Jim Kenyon is confident the event will be a huge success.

He said: "If you look at their tour from a few years ago, it was a total sell out, and they were charging a lot more than us to get in. We have had so many people say they are really looking forward to it.

“We had 16,000 hits on our website within hours of putting it on. I would imagine it’s probably the biggest thing we have ever put on.”

The Vengaboys are taking part in a major European tour next year and will be playing in London before heading north for the August Bank Holiday Monday.

The group enjoyed major success in the late 1990s with their three singles We Like to Party, Boom Boom Boom, and We’re Going to Ibiza, the latter of the two reaching number one in the UK.