The Vicar of Dibley is coming to Theatre Royal Wakefield for one week only
No, no, no, no, yes, that's right...Wakefield Little Theatre, who are in their 75 year of treading the boards, are set to take to the stage next week with their production of A Vicar of Dibley Christmas, the second coming.
Written by Ian Gower and Paul Carpenter, adapted from the original TV series and with permission of Tiger Aspect Productions, for one week only, the nations favourite chocolate loving Vicar and her beloved sidekicks are back and bringing the little village of Dibley to the stage.
From Alice asking for the vicars advice after putting on a bit of honeymoon holiday weight, Geraldine still desperately trying to bring the Dibley Parish Council to some order, the carnage of the village quiz and organising a week of 'Radio Dibley', the vicar feels she may be living on a different planet.
Then just when things couldn’t get any more bizarre in Dibley, Geraldine is flabbergasted when little verger Alice actually has a good idea!
Why not put on a Nativity? Why not indeed! What could possibly go wrong?
Be sure to book your tickets this season to see what promises to be a fantastically festive and belly-laughing production.
The show, held at Theatre Royal Wakefield, will be on stage from Wednesday, October 25 to Saturday, October 28.
Call the Box office on 01924 211311.