News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
Airport closes after plane skids off runway in Storm Babet
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Woman dies after being swept into river
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave

The Vicar of Dibley is coming to Theatre Royal Wakefield for one week only

If you were a fan of the funny events happening with Geraldine Granger and the Dibley residents, then this is something not to be missed.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 22nd Oct 2023, 09:00 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

No, no, no, no, yes, that's right...Wakefield Little Theatre, who are in their 75 year of treading the boards, are set to take to the stage next week with their production of A Vicar of Dibley Christmas, the second coming.

Written by Ian Gower and Paul Carpenter, adapted from the original TV series and with permission of Tiger Aspect Productions, for one week only, the nations favourite chocolate loving Vicar and her beloved sidekicks are back and bringing the little village of Dibley to the stage.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

From Alice asking for the vicars advice after putting on a bit of honeymoon holiday weight, Geraldine still desperately trying to bring the Dibley Parish Council to some order, the carnage of the village quiz and organising a week of 'Radio Dibley', the vicar feels she may be living on a different planet.

The Vicar of Dibley is coming to Theatre Royal Wakefield.The Vicar of Dibley is coming to Theatre Royal Wakefield.
The Vicar of Dibley is coming to Theatre Royal Wakefield.
Most Popular

Then just when things couldn’t get any more bizarre in Dibley, Geraldine is flabbergasted when little verger Alice actually has a good idea!

Why not put on a Nativity? Why not indeed! What could possibly go wrong?

Be sure to book your tickets this season to see what promises to be a fantastically festive and belly-laughing production.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The show, held at Theatre Royal Wakefield, will be on stage from Wednesday, October 25 to Saturday, October 28.

Call the Box office on 01924 211311.

Or visit https://www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk/events/a-vicar-of-dibley-christmas-2023