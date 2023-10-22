The Vicar of Dibley is coming to Theatre Royal Wakefield for one week only

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

No, no, no, no, yes, that's right...Wakefield Little Theatre, who are in their 75 year of treading the boards, are set to take to the stage next week with their production of A Vicar of Dibley Christmas, the second coming.

Written by Ian Gower and Paul Carpenter, adapted from the original TV series and with permission of Tiger Aspect Productions, for one week only, the nations favourite chocolate loving Vicar and her beloved sidekicks are back and bringing the little village of Dibley to the stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From Alice asking for the vicars advice after putting on a bit of honeymoon holiday weight, Geraldine still desperately trying to bring the Dibley Parish Council to some order, the carnage of the village quiz and organising a week of 'Radio Dibley', the vicar feels she may be living on a different planet.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Vicar of Dibley is coming to Theatre Royal Wakefield.

Then just when things couldn’t get any more bizarre in Dibley, Geraldine is flabbergasted when little verger Alice actually has a good idea!

Why not put on a Nativity? Why not indeed! What could possibly go wrong?

Be sure to book your tickets this season to see what promises to be a fantastically festive and belly-laughing production.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show, held at Theatre Royal Wakefield, will be on stage from Wednesday, October 25 to Saturday, October 28.

Call the Box office on 01924 211311.