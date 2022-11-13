Registration is now open for the 26th annual Wakefield Hospice 10K taking place on Sunday, March 19 2023. (Steve Biltcliffe)

Each year runners from across the UK head to Wakefield to take on one of the most popular 10K routes in the North of England, and the hospice are hoping for record numbers in 2023 as they continue to battle through these challenging financial times.

Alex Cunniff, Events Fundraiser, said: “We are delighted to have launched the 2023 Wakefield Hospice 10K.

Whether running for a loved one, for a personal best, or just to be part of an amazing event – get registered today!

“One of the reasons why the Wakefield 10K proves so popular is the inclusive nature of the race. We welcome everyone from running club members aiming for personal bests through to people aiming to complete their first ever 10K - and the primarily flat route is the perfect opportunity for everyone to get involved.”

Early Bird Entry fee is set at just £20 per person (£18 for UKA Registered Runners), making it by far one of the most affordable large-scale 10Ks across the UK, and will remain at this cost until the end of the year, with runners also encouraged, where possible, to raise sponsorship for the hospice.

Alex said: “By launching the race over four-months before the event takes place we are hoping to provide everyone with enough notice to get the date in their calendar, enough time to train and enough opportunity to raise sponsorship to support local hospice care right here in Wakefield.

“Whether you are able to raise £5, £50 or £500, every penny really does make a big difference. We are fully aware of the challenging financial times many people are currently facing, Wakefield Hospice included, but hopefully the 10K will provide a great morale boost for the whole of Wakefield, and a much needed financial boost for the hospice too.

" If you’ve ever thought about running the Wakefield 10K, make 2023 the year it happens.

“Many thanks to our event sponsors The Card Factory Foundation for their continued support of this great event.”

The 10K ‘out-and-back’ route heads off at 9am and starts and finishes in Thornes Park, with hundreds of well-wishers lining the route to cheer on the runners.