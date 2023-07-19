News you can trust since 1852
The Watering Hole on the Farm in Gawthorpe set to offer new goat experience where you can brush, feed and snuggle the friendly goats

The Watering Hole on the Farm in Gawthorpe is set to offer a new experience where guests can walk, brush, feed, and snuggle the farm’s friendly goats.
By Shawna Healey
Published 19th Jul 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

The much-anticipated Goat Experience will offer visitors a unique and memorable encounter with some of the goats on the farm.

And if goats don’t take your fancy, The Watering Hole also offers The Small Farm Experience, where you can get up close and personal with some of the smallest residents, including cuddling some bunnies and petting guinea pigs.

The also offers a Be a Farmer Experience and The Pony Experience, where guests can bond with the majestic creatures through grooming, walking, feeding, and connection.

The Goat Experience will cost £7 each.
A spokesperson for The Watering Hole on The Farm, said: “The Watering Hole Farm is thrilled to announce that for the school holidays, we will be opening our gates seven days a week from 9am to 5pm. This extended availability ensures that families and individuals have ample opportunity to visit our enchanting farm and indulge in a variety of captivating experiences.

"And now, we are delighted to officially release our latest addition, the highly-anticipated Goat Experience. Visitors can walk, feed, brush, and snuggle our friendly goats for a memorable 30-minute encounter. At just £7 per person, it's an affordable opportunity to create heartwarming memories with these adorable creatures.“As a small business, we deeply value the support of our local community. We offer unique and immersive experiences, where individuals can connect with nature, learn about farm life, and make unforgettable memories.”

For more information visit the Farm’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/TheWateringHoleGawthorpe/