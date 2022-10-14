With the success of horror TV shows like The Walking Dead experts at Rant Casino sought to investigate which areas of the UK would be most affected by a zombie apocalypse.

Unfortunately for West Yorkshire, Leeds crashed into the number one spot with a huge 811,422 potential zombies roaming the streets.

In comparison, residents in the Isles of Scilly might not even notice an apocalypse, with just 98 potential zombies roaming the streets during doomsday.

Leeds was named as the worst city to live in was a zombie apocalypse to occur.

Estimations for the study were based on a sample of 369,240 globally geolocated cemeteries and graves acquired from an established public database of cemetery records.

With over 300 cemeteries across West Yorkshire, 149 in Leeds, it's understandable why the city is the worse to be in during a zombie apocalypse.