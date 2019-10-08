The Weston visitor centre at Yorkshire Sculpture Park nominated for national architecture award

The Yorkshire Sculpture Park's new visitor centre will tonight find out if is has been awarded the prize for the UK's best new building.

The Weston, the £3.6m visitor centre, was opened in March this year, and features a restaurant, shop and gallery.

The Weston at Yorkshire Sculpture Park has been nominated for the 2019 RIBA Stirling Prize. Photo: Jonty Wilde

In July, it was announced that The Weston had been nominated for the 2019 RIBA Stirling Prize, which Yorkshire Sculpture Park (YSP) describes as "one of architecture’s most prestigious national prizes".

Peter Murray CBE, Executive and Founding Director, YSP said: “We are delighted that The Weston has been shortlisted for the 2019 RIBA Stirling Prize. This stunning building is an important addition to the Park and reflects our ambition to further develop our artistic programme and to welcome visitors all year round.

"YSP contributes around £10 million each year to the local economy and today’s announcement is also a significant moment for Yorkshire. We are grateful to all those who have helped realise this building from our major supporters, such as The Garfield Weston Foundation and Arts Council England, to our visitors.”

The Weston was designed by architects Feilden Fowles and constructed by Yorkshire-based company William Birch. It offers views across the park and one of the park's lakes, as well as of Bretton Hall and, in the distance, the Emley Moor mast.

The building was constructed to be environmentally friendly, and features low-energy environmental control system, air-source hear pump and wild-flower rood, designed by Jonathan Cook Landscape Artists.

Fergus Feilden, Director, Feilden Fowles said: “It was an honour to work on a new building within the historic landscape of YSP, among the esteemed company of Barbara Hepworth and Henry Moore. This is our first realised public project, making it all the more exciting. It is already transforming visitors’ experience of the east part of the Park.”

Also shortlisted for the 2019 RIBA Stirling Prize are Cork House, Berkshire; Goldsmith Street, Norwich; London Bridge Station; Nevill Holt Opera, Leicestershire; and The Macallan Distillery and Visitor Experience, Moray.

The winner will be announced in a ceremony in London on Tuesday, October 8, 2019.