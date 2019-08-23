Theatre Royal Wakefield given £30K grant for music project

A grant of almost £30,000 has been awarded to the Theatre Royal Wakefield to support music-making sessions for people with learning disabilities.

The Youth Music Fund have awarded a total of £29,887 to the Music-Making for Theatre project, which will offer learning-disabled young people, aged 14-25, the chance to develop their music and performance skills.

Rhiannon Hannon, head of learning and participation at Theatre Royal Wakefield, said: “As well as getting the chance to develop a theoretical and practical understanding of music and performance, the sessions will be fun and social, allowing participants to meet new people and engage with their local theatre, perhaps for the first time.

“For the Theatre it’s a chance for us to integrate work by people with learning disabilities across the organisation.”

Young people will be invited to join taster sessions, holiday residencies and training and rehearsals as part of the project.

Email chime@theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk for further details or to get involved.