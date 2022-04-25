There is still time to nominate your Wakefield District Unsung Heroes

Joolz and Dave Turner of Open Country

The person who volunteers to help make other people’s lives that bit better, or simply puts a smile on people’s faces by bringing the community together.

There is still time to recognise the extraordinary work being undertaken by thousands of people throughout our communities, but time is running out.

The closing date for nomkinations is May 20.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sir Rodney Walker, president Community Foundation Wakefield District said: “We need your help in finding this year’s Unsung Heroes. This is your opportunity to say thank you for all they do. Everyone knows someone who deserves recognition and I would encourage you to say thank you by simply nominating them as a 2022 Unsung Hero.”

He added: "We’re looking for people who have made a difference within their local communities. They may have run/organised activities, or supported older people and families as we all came to terms with a different way of living.

"This could include areas such as sport and culture, disability or mental health, illness or bereavement, befriending or caring, delivering medicines or food parcels but they are not exclusive. If you know of someone involved in another activity area, then please nominate them."

Here is what was said about two of the 2021 nominees, Dave and Joolz Turner from Open Country.

"Dave and Joolz Turner have been volunteering with disability charity Open Country for three years, dedicating over 2,500 hours to their Wild about Wakefield project.

"As well as piloting tandems, assisting wheelchair users on outings and guiding people with sight impairments on walks, they have spent the last year befriending Chrissy, a lady with physical disabilities who became isolated due to the pandemic.

"They took her out for weekly shops, assisted her with household tasks and made sure she still had access to the countryside on regular walks. They are truly dedicated to making a difference in their community.