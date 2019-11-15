There’s so much to do at Queen’s Mill this Christmas

The decorations are going up at Queen’s Mill as Castleford Heritage Trust (CHT) prepares for a busy programme of Christmas events.

The season’s festivities get under way on Saturday, November 30, with the 2019 Queen’s Mill Christmas Fair.

Running from 10am to 3pm, it will feature a craft market selling hand-made gifts, Santa’s Grotto, Little Elves Workshop, a tombola, raffle and seasonal refreshments.

There will also be performances by the Victoria School of dance and Encore Theatre Company. Admission is free.

Anyone looking to buy a more unusual Christmas present will be spoiled for choice the following weekend, Saturday and Sunday, December 7 and 8, when the mill hosts a festive edition of Leeds Steampunk Market.

Described as “Jules Verne meets Doctor Who”, it will see eccentrically-costumed traders selling all manner of weird and wonderful items, while CHT volunteers will be giving flour milling demonstrations.

The market will be open 11am to 5pm and entry is £2.

CHT’s John Heywood said: “Festive, fun and creative are the themes of Christmas at the mill and we hope it will provide something to enjoy for the whole community.”

Find out more at www.castle fordheritagetrust.org.uk